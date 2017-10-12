Linkin Park Dedicates Bittersweet New ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Episode To Chester Bennington: Watch

Linkin Park filmed their episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with Chester Bennington just days before he committed suicide, and now the emotional segment finally aired. Watch Chester’s last appearance here.

Chester Bennington and Linkin Park had a blast filming an episode of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke on July 14. It was such a joyous, funny segment, filmed alongside Dr. Ken star/comedian Ken Jeong that highlighted the best of their music — and “Hey Ya” too. It’s tragic to know that shortly after the band appeared on Carpool Karaoke, Chester would take his own life at the age of 41. Watch the bittersweet episode, finally released on October 11, below.

The highly-anticipated segment started with a gentle message letting fans know the episode wasn’t aired without permission after Chester’s tragic death: “With the blessing of Chester’s family and his bandmates, we share this episode, and dedicate it to the memory of Chester.” We’re then shown the Linkin Park guys hanging in the car with Ken, who really wants to join the band. Chester’s behind the wheel and thinks Ken’s suggestion is totally great — it’s Ken Park now. Then, they get down to Outkast‘s “Hey Ya”, as you do on any good road trip.

The next song on their playlist is their own song, “Numb”, which is really kind of cheating if you think about it. The whole band totally cracks up as Ken decides he hates Mike, and makes all of the lyrics about him. It’s somehow both heartwarming and heartbreaking to see Chester so happy and laughing. He even teaches Ken how to do his signature scream! We learn some cool things about Chester, like that he was obsessed with Dungeons & Dragons. Who would’ve thought? His worst job before hitting it big was being a leaf blower for $4 an hour. At one point, the guys upgrade to a tour bus with a karaoke machine.

A week before the episode aired, Linkin Park tweeted out a photo from the segment to let their fans know they’d be airing the footage, including Chester. The sweet photo showed Chester, Ken, and Linkin Park members Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn posing in front of the car where the fun was about to happen. We’re so glad Chester was able to participate in the fun. See more pics of Chester Bennington here.

