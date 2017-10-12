Linda Bella Drops Darkly Romantic Video For ‘Nothing At All (Blackest Darkness)’

Gorgeous French actress Linda Bella is about to achieve music superstardom, too, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at her super dramatic new music video! You’d never know it was her first song ever.

“I wanted to sing about the love and I wanted that to be showcased in a dark pop song that was cinematic,” Linda Bella tells HollywoodLife.com of her new (and first!) song “Nothing At All (Blackest Darkness).” “The song really came from wanting to sing about the love that still remains after a breakup and the video reflects those feelings,” she adds. Check it the emotional video above!

“I found it very exciting and creative,” Linda, who is a film actress, also shares about taking on this new venture. “My favorite thing is to be in the studio, and I love coming up with new songs. Writing the lyrics and the melodies is to me the most exciting part of the whole process. It’s liberating to be this artistic.” Below, Linda opens up about her future music plans, which artists she’d love to work with and more!

Any plans to release an EP or full-length?

Yes! I’ve been hard at work creating. I have more than enough songs for an album and I’m trying to pick the very best ones for it.

Who would you like to collaborate with one day?

I would love to work with Sia, David Guetta, Dr. Dre, Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd. I absolutely love their work.

Can you update us on the acting front? Any projects are in the pipeline?

Yes, next month I’m going to Vancouver to start filming a drama called Beautiful Ink. The role I will play is very intense. It’s a great script and I’m really excited about it.

Anything else coming up you want us to know about?

I’m just very happy to share my song and video. I hope people feel they can relate to the lyrics and enjoy the dark pop vibes!

Hey everyone! I'm thrilled to announce my decision to dive into music, as it's always been a passion of mine. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/n9ET3mBkBi — Linda Bella (@LindaBella06) September 22, 2017

