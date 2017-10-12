Stephen Paddock Mystery: Why Didn’t Hotel Call Police After He Shot Guard Before Attack?

Wait a minute. Stephen Paddock shot a Mandalay Bay security guard before — not after — he began his killing spree, and the hotel reportedly didn’t call the cops until after the massacre started!

This is unbelievable. The staff of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino reportedly didn’t call the Las Vegas police until Stephen Paddock, 64, was well into the attack that left more than fifty people dead, according to the New York Post. Police officials revised the timeline of the shooting on Oct. 9, saying that security guard Jesus Campos was roughly shot six minutes before Stephen opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival — not afterward, as it was initially reported. An anonymous source that reviewed phone records connected to the event told ABC’s World New Tonight that the hotel dragged its feet when it came to contacting the police, even after a second employee called down to say they were being shot at!

“Call the police, someone is firing a gun up here. Someone is firing a rifle on the 32nd floor down the hallway,” maintenance engineer Stephen Schuck said on audiotapes released by the hotel on Oct. 11. It is still unclear how long after Stephen began shooting that the security officials waited to call the police, but it doesn’t look good. It almost seems that this tragedy could have been prevented, or stopped sooner. However, the company that owns the Mandalay Bay disputed the new timeline, saying it’s too soon to start pointing fingers.

“This remains an ongoing investigation with a lot of moving parts,” MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Debra DeShong said in a statement, per the Los Angeles Times. “As evidenced by law enforcement briefings over the past week, many facts are still unverified and continue to change as events are under review. We cannot be certain about the most recent timeline that has been communicated publicly, and we believe what is currently being expressed may not be accurate.”

Tom Roberts, the Clark County Assistant Sherriff, confirmed to the Las Angeles Times that Jesus “called it in before” the attack began. He also defended the Mandalay bay. “I don’t think it took long at all” for the hotel and police to respond to the shooting, Tom said, adding that the Mandalay Bay quickly dispatched its own armed security team to the 32nd floor. Both the security and the police arrived “around the same time” at 10:17 p.m, but it was still too late, as Stephen had fired his final shot out the window at 10:15 p.m. Wow. Clearly, there are plenty of questions surrounding this massacre that need answering – ASAP.

