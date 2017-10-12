Lamar Odom’s GF Slams Blac Chyna For Partying Amidst Rumors Kardashian Exes Are Dating

This is less a ‘love triangle’ and more of a hot mess. Lamar Odom’s rumored bae Maddy Morebucks supposedly trashed Blac Chyna’s wild partying lifestyle, right as a shocking report claims L.O. and Blac are dating!

So, here’s the latest drama to hit the Kardashian empire (or in this case, empire-adjacent.) Lamar Odom, 37, the ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian, 33, was spotted getting up close and personal with the sexy badonk of a mystery woman who was later identified as model Maddy Morebucks. Despite Maddy using L.O.’s lap as a seat, these two are allegedly just friends. Supposedly, Lamar has moved on from Khloe not to Maddy but to…Blac Chyna! “Lamar always had a crush on Chyna,” a source told Media TakeOut, “but Chyna never acted on it. They’ve been bonding over all the f*ck sh*t the Kardashians have done to them. Now they’re datin(sic).”

It doesn’t stop there. Supposedly, Maddy blasted Blac over partying too hard, to put it one way, saying that Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiance “need(s) to chill the f*ck out” and maybe take the night off. This bit of shade is no longer on Maddy’s Snapchat, but The Shade Room was able to take a quick screenshot. So, for those keeping score, the woman who was rumored to be Lamar’s girlfriend just trashed another rumored girlfriend…who happens to be the ex of L.O.’s former brother-in-law. Confused?

Lamar and Maddy were spotted together in Los Angeles on Oct. 2, with woman who calls herself “Your favorite HAITIAN” sitting on the ex Los Angeles Lakers star’s leg. The two seemed very cozy, but a source told US Weekly that “he isn’t dating her. She is just a friend.” As for Blac, she’s been romantically linked with rapper Mechie, 24, but the two haven’t been seen together in a while. He wasn’t by her side when she attended the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, going with a hunky man (who was later identified as her hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, per Just Jared).

Blac and Lamar sparked talk of a possible romance between these Kardashian Exes when they appeared together at the iGo.Live event on July 26. Blac wore a dress with a plunging neckline, and L.O. couldn’t help but looking. Blac didn’t have a problem with “flirting” with Khloe’s ex-husband, and a source close to Blac EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Blac would “love to hang out with him again” after that event.

What do you think about this report saying that Lamar and Blac are dating, HollywoodLifers? What do you think about Maddy putting Blac on notice?