Kylie Jenner Has Decided If She Will Give Up Lip Injections During Pregnancy — Will They Deflate?

Is Kylie Jenner ready to ditch her famous pout now that she’s expecting? After all, experts don’t recommend injections for pregnant women! So what does this mean for Kylie’s lips? We exclusively found out.

While Kylie Jenner, 20, may be young, it looks like she’s really taking this whole motherhood thing seriously! Ready to make the necessary sacrifices for her and Travis Scott‘s, 25, child, the star is officially giving up lip injections for the sake of her unborn baby. Kylie has been getting lip injections to enhance her pout for years, but now that she has a bun in the oven, it’s not recommended that she continue getting plumped. As a result, she’s apparently stopping cold turkey! Click here to see the evolution of Kylie’s ever-changing pout.

“Kylie would never do anything that could put her baby at risk,” a Kardashian insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s not trying to get lip injections right now.” On the bright side for Kylie though, pregnant women’s lips usually get naturally fuller anyways, so maybe Kylie’s pout won’t change so much after all! “Kim [Kardashian] has promised her that her lips are going to get swollen along with her bump,” our source added. “Kylie‘s looking forward to her pregnancy pout.”

So although Kylie is abstaining from lip injections, her look may not even change much. But either way, it’s good the makeup mogul is taking this extra precaution. “There are no scientific studies that show that injecting hyaluronic acids during pregnancy is bad for the fetus, although many cosmetic treatments during pregnancy are usually not recommended,” Dr. John Layke shared with us EXCLUSIVELY last month. We also asked Dr. Sheila S. Nazarian to weigh in on the matter, and she couldn’t agree more. “I would not perform Botox or fillers on a pregnant woman, and would wait until after pregnancy, and even breastfeeding, to resume injectables,” she advised.

We can’t hep but assume Kylie will resume her lip treatments after she gives birth though. As, she’s admitted that her lip size “has been an insecurity of mine all my life.” Opening up to Complex magazine last year, the expectant mom shared what caused her to reach for the needle in the first place — at just 16 years old. “This guy I kissed was like, ‘Your lips are really small but you’re a really good kisser. I didn’t think you were gonna be good at kissing.’ It was so rude. From then on, I just felt like I saw guys staring at my lips. I felt like no one wanted to kiss me,” she explained.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Kylie is giving up her beloved lip injections?