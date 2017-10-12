Kristen Stewart Feels Terrible For Ex Robert Pattinson Amid FKA Twigs Breakup Rumors

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs reportedly called off their engagement on Oct. 11. Just how does Kristen Stewart feel about this shocking split? Here’s what we’re hearing!

Just heartbreaking. On Oct. 11, a report surfaced that Robert Pattinson, 31, and his longtime girlfriend FKA Twigs, 29, had reportedly decided to call off their engagement! As we attempt to make sense of this troubling development, we’re hearing how Rob’s ex and co-star Kristen Stewart, 27, is reacting to the possibility that her ex is going through another painful split. Head here for loads more adorable photos of Rob and FKA over the years!

“Kristen feels terrible that Rob may be struggling in anyway,” a source close to the actress shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “If Rob is really going through heartache with FKA then Kristen is sad that he could be suffering yet another tough breakup. Rob has a very special place in Kristen‘s heart and all she wants is for him to be happy. Kristen and Rob don’t really talk much anymore, so she doesn’t know what he’s going through right now, but she hopes he’s happy.” It sounds like Kristen and Rob have arrived a really healthy place!

Our insider went on to add that Kristen just wants the best for Rob, regardless if he and FKA are done or not. “No matter what, Kristen will always love Rob and wants him to find joy in life. If that’s with FKA then great, but if not, she hopes he finds someone who treats him well cause he is a great guy.” So touching!

According to a source with The Sun, Rob and FKA’s breakup was a long-time coming. “Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split,” the insider shared. “With so much ­history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there… It’s a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple.” Say it ain’t so!

