Kourtney Kardashian Fights Baby Rumors With Kendall Jenner While Pregnant Sisters Hide At Home

On the same day reports surfaced that Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her fourth child, she seemed to fend off the pregnancy rumors by doing nothing to hide her stomach on the red carpet!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, certainly didn’t show signs of a baby bump while out with her sister, Kendall Jenner, 21, on Oct. 11! Just hours before the sisters attended the one year anniversary party of the What Goes Around Comes Around Boutique in Los Angeles, a shocking report from InTouch Weekly and Life & Style magazines claimed the 38-year-old is pregnant with her fourth child. However, on the red carpet, Kourt wore a pair of high-waisted leather pants and purple sweater, and wasn’t attempting to cover up her stomach at all, which leads us to believe this pregnancy news is just a straight up rumor!

Assuming the reports about Kourtney aren’t true, that leaves her and Kendall as the only two Kardashian sisters who aren’t expecting at them moment. Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, have a surrogate who is carrying their third child, while Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, are both pregnant with their first children. However, the latter two sisters still have not confirmed their big pregnancy news, but Khloe did seem to be covering up a bump at a public appearance over the weekend.

Regardless if Kourtney’s pregnant or not, things are definitely heating up in her relationship with Younes Bendjima, 24. The two have been hot and heavy since the spring, just after she finally decided for good that she was done with Scott Disick. 34. From exotic vacations to laid back church dates, Kourt and Younes went public with their relationship this summer, and they’ve been hot and heavy ever since. Meanwhile, Scott recently started dating Sofia Richie, 19, and they’ve been flaunting their romance publicly like CRAZY. Talk about one-upping, right?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney is pregnant?