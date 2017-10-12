Kate Beckinsale Claims Harvey Weinstein Hit On Her When She Was 17 & Called Her A ‘C**t’

Like many accusers, Kate Beckinsale is now coming forward to claim that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her when she was younger. Read all the details about her experience here.

Kate Beckinsale, 44, took to Instagram on Oct. 12 by posting a young photo of herself and caption to share her own experience with Harvey Weinstein, 65, allegedly sexually harassing her. The Serendipity actress says she was called to meet with the film producer at Savoy Hotel in London when she was just 17-years-old and instead of it being held in a conference room, like most meetings, it was held in Harvey’s private hotel room. When she arrived, she says he opened the door wearing only a bathrobe. In the shocking post, she goes on to share that he offered her alcohol but she refused and told him she had school in the morning. Kate called herself “incredibly naive” at the time as she did not expect that an older man like Harvey would expect her to have any sexual interest in him. SEE PICS OF HARVEY’S ACCUSERS HERE.

Kate continued to say that as the years went on, she would encounter Harvey and he would continue to try and make advances but she always refused. His reactions to her refusals would vary and she boldly stated that he once allegedly even screamed at her and called her a “c**t.” “It speaks to the status quo in this business that I was aware that standing up for myself and saying no to things, while it did allow me to feel uncompromised in myself, undoubtedly harmed my career and was never something I felt supported by anyone other than my family,” her caption read. “I would like to applaud the women who have come forward and to pledge that we can from this create a new paradigm where producers, managers,executives and assistants and everyone who has in the past shrugged and said ‘well, that’s just Harvey /Mr X/insert name here’ will realize that we in numbers can affect real change.”

Harvey’s many accusers include many other A-list actresses, including Angelina Jolie, 42, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 45. It was recently reported that the Academy Award winner has checked into a rehab to get help for sex addiction.

