Kailyn Lowry Hints She’s Dating Dionisio Cephas After He Gushes Over How ‘Great’ She Is

Are they or aren’t they? Kailyn Lowry and her rumored boyfriend, Dionisio Cephas continue to keep us guessing about their relationship status! But, did she just confirm that they’re official? We have the scoop!

As the rumors continue to swirl that Kailyn Lowry, 25, is dating Dionisio Cephas, she may have just let the cat out of the bag. Kailyn took to Instagram on Oct. 12, and tagged Dionisio in a telling post, by the popular account, “Daddy Issues”. The post contained a revealing quote, which read, “dating me is like… around what time are you going to be able to pay attention to me.” So, Kailyn, did you just tell the world that you are dating Dionisio? While she technically didn’t confirm the news, it’s quite obvious that something is going on between the two. [See the photo, below.]

Kailyn’s social media move came after a source told HollywoodLife.com that she and Dionisio have “insane chemistry.” And, that seems to be the case, especially after he teased a potential future for the two in an exclusive interview with us! When asked how quickly he thought they would be an official couple, Dionisio didn’t give an exact date; but, he didn’t shoot down the romance rumors, either. “Who knows,” he said, adding, “You can’t really put a timetable on those things, you know?” And, while he said, “nothing is official,” it sounds like the pair are in the beginning stages of something special. “We are just enjoying the vibes at the moment,” he admitted.

Dionisio even gushed over Kailyn when he confessed all of the things he likes about her. “Her drive, the way she goes all in to get things done,” he raved. Dionisio added that Kailyn’s “independence and her adventurous [personality],” are two things he enjoys about her. “She’s a great woman for sure.”

As you may know, Kailyn’s love life has been splashed all over television on the MTV series, Teen Mom. However, her relationship with Dionisio is a bit more private. He told us that they met about a year ago through a mutual friend. And, it seems as though Kailyn is taking it slow as she adds another male into her life. “No diaper duty [for me],” Dionisio admitted, adding, “She doesn’t bring me around her kids.” And, he says he’s never met any of her baby daddies — Jo Rivera, who she shares her first child, Isaac, 7, with; Javi Marroquin, who she has a 3-year-old son, Lincoln, with; And, Chris Lopez, who she shares her youngest son [born in summer 2017], Lux Russell with.

As a single [for now] mother of three, Kailyn is in a good place in her life. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Delaware State University in May 2017, just before giving birth to her third child, Lux. And, she’s very confident in the woman she is today, she told us when she visited our New York City offices in Sept. 2017. We’re happy to see that Kailyn is doing so well!

