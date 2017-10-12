Jennifer Garner ‘Heartbroken’ Over Ben Affleck Drama — ‘Worried For Their Children’

Jennifer Garner is not happy about her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s recent scandals, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Read more details about how she feels here!

Jennifer Garner, 45, isn’t too thrilled with the sexual harassment allegations that have been coming out this week regarding her ex, Ben Affleck, 45, and now her main focus is to protect their children. “Jen is heartbroken over Ben’s situation and all of the horrible things that are being said about him,” a source close to Jennifer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Jen is worried for their children and especially their daughters. She is doing her best to teach the kids that their father is a good man but still everyone is human and we all make mistakes sometimes.” Former TRL host, Hilarie Burton, 35, publicly revealed on Oct. 10 that Ben grabbed her breast inappropriately during the taping of a segment of the show back in 2003 and since then, other women have come forward also accusing the actor of sexual assault at a Golden Globes party. Ben took to Twitter to post an apology to Hilarie on Oct. 11. SEE PHOTOS OF JEN AND BEN WITH THEIR ADORABLE KIDS HERE.

“Jen fears that Ben’s reckless past may haunt their children and she is doing her best to protect them from any negativity in the world,” the source continued. “She wants them to know too that it is OK to get help when you need it. Jen is embarrassed for Ben but also not surprised. She knew what a wild guy he could be, it is the reason she fell in love with him and also part of the reason they are no longer together. She definitely knew about his demons but hoped they wouldn’t be exposed. Now that some of this stuff is coming to light, she is doing her best to be a good mother and do what is best for their children.”

Despite their split, Jennifer and Ben have remained amicable while co-parenting their three children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Sam, 5. With Jennifer’s doting mom qualities, it’s no surprise that she would want to do everything in her power to keep her kids safe and help Ben along the way. “Jen fully supports Ben in his recovery process,” the source went on. “She is hopeful that he can work on himself and improve as a man and as a father. Jen feels that therapy will help Ben through this challenging time.” We wish the best to Jennifer, Ben, and their family as they get through their issues.

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

