Jason Momoa Slammed For Joke About ‘Raping Beautiful Women’ In Shocking Resurfaced Clip

An old video of Jason Momoa joking about ‘raping beautiful women’ is making the rounds amidst Harvey Weinstein’s bombshell sexual harassment scandal, and fans are aghast.

Jason Momoa, 38, made a cringe-y joke at the 2011 Game Of Thrones panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and the video has resurfaced today, Oct. 12. “As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love the genre,” Jason says in the clip when asked about why he enjoys his role. “It’s just there’s so many things that you can do like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat, and get away with it, and rape beautiful women, you know?” he adds. “And then they’ll fall in love with you, know what I mean?” Yikes. Watch the clip below, and you can see that while the audience bursts out laughing, some of his co-panelists, including Lena Heade, hold their heads in their hands.

Obviously, the Game of Thrones star is coming under fire. “Tonight I saw a disgusting clip of Jason Momoa making a rape joke and i am absolutely repulsed,” Twitter user peeanofreek wrote. “Lena, Peter [Dinklage], and Kit [Harington] all look horrified,” another pointed out. “I hope the rest of the cast is just laughing because that’s the way they react to being horrified.”

Meanwhile, high profile actresses such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and abuse. The allegations have resulted in the public shaming of other powerful Hollywood men, like Ben Affleck, who reportedly behaved inappropriately towards women. See pics of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers.

Now, Jason is the latest actor to face backlash, because while everyone gets that it was a joke, the point is that it’s not funny — and it contributes to the problem.

tw: rape a horrific clip of jason momoa saying he loved working on #gameofthrones bc he "got to rape beautiful women." men are trash. pic.twitter.com/K2RBmsWEt6 — elizabeth (@peeanofreek) October 12, 2017

AHAHAHAHAHA! Brilliant. Rape beautiful women. Funny. Funny stuff. *jumps off the planet* https://t.co/APbEEvdWFO — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) October 12, 2017

People defending Jason Momoa by saying the clip is super old – he still said those things, whether it was today or 5 years ago. Disgusting. — Anne Dolinschek (@AnneDoli) October 12, 2017

and allllllllllllll the laughter in the audience is what we mean when we say rape culture. https://t.co/YR645XyLnP — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) October 12, 2017

