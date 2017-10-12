Jane Fonda, 79, Unretouched On New Cover, Claims She Isn’t Perfect — We Don’t Believe Her

Jane Fonda proves she is ageless, as she models designer clothes to perfection for ‘Town & Country’ and appears in the mag sans Photoshop. Read her thoughts on aging gracefully and Donald Trump below.

In the November issue of Town & Country, Jane Fonda gets feisty about politics and being labeled as “perfect.” She says: “Perfect? It doesn’t exist. What matters is that you’re whole. I felt so much of my life that I was two people. There was this person everyone saw, and there was another person who lived outside of me, alongside me, who had been delegated all of the imperfect stuff. To become whole, you reach around and pull all those shadows in and they join your light — you put it all together inside your skin. And you accept that, yes, I’m flawed, but my intentions are good, and I will never be perfect, but I will continue to evolve toward that.”

Jane has always been outspoken, and the current political climate has her feeling anxious. “I’m almost 80, and so to say that I’ve never experienced this kind of nightmare before in my life is saying something….It’s just that, with everything going on in the world, our country, it’s really hard to talk about myself or entertainment right now.” Jane recently clapped back at TV host Megyn Kelly, who asked her about plastic surgery when she was trying to promote her new movie with Robert Redford. Awkward.

Jane looks fabulous in this shoot. On the cover of the magazine, she’s wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection shirt. Inside, she wears pieces by Louis Vuitton, Thom Browne, and Max Mara. She wears everything well!



HollywoodLifers, do you love this new Jane Fonda Town & Country shoot?