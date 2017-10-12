James Van Der Beek Admits ‘Powerful Men’ Have ‘Grabbed His A**’ & Slams Harvey Weinstein

As the Harvey Weinstein scandal heats up, actor James Van Der Beek has come forward to confess he’s been sexually harassed in Hollywood and call out Harvey’s behavior as ‘unacceptable.’ See the shocking tweets!

James Van Der Beek, 40, took to Twitter on Oct. 12 to share a shocking sexual assault experience, and weigh in on the Harvey Weinstein scandal. “What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal,” the former Dawson’s Creek actor began. “What he’s admitted to is unacceptable — in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out.”

“I’ve had my a** grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger,” James went on to admit. “I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome.” See photos of actresses who have worked with Harvey Weinstein.

Similarly to James, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews has also recently come forward to claim that “a high level Hollywood executive” approached him at an event and “groped” his private area. “This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME,” Terry tweeted on Oct. 10. “Jumping back I said, ‘What are you doing?!’ My wife saw everything [and] we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”

As we know, Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is being accused by multiple stars of sexually harassing and abusing them for decades. You can learn more about the allegations here, and see James’ tweets below.

