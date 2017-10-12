How To Find The Perfect Bra Size For You, According To Experts — No Gapping Or Bulging

Let’s be real ladies, finding your perfect bra can be a major pain! In fact, almost 80 percent of women are wearing the wrong size! Are you one of them? Find out how to find your correct size once & for all here.

I’m sure we don’t have to be the ones to tell you that a well-fitted bra makes a WORLD of a difference. When your bra fits properly, your whole look changes — your posture, the way your clothes fit, even the way your carry yourself. But finding the right size is easier said than done. That’s where the experts at Triumph, a luxury lingerie brand, come in. HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with their fitting experts to learn some of the best tricks of the trade when it comes to finding a comfortable bra. Prepare to be enlightened!

First things first — professionals do it best. So before you give up on bras all together, or resign yourself to discomfort, consider getting a professional bra fitting. If you’re not comfortable with getting measured by a stranger (remember though, you DO get to keep your bra on), you can measure yourself at home. Professionals should be available to fit you anywhere bras are sold — think department stores and/or speciality stores. “A bra should first and foremost be comfortable,” our friends at Triumph told us. Click here to see Kim Kardashian flashing her bra in the strangest places.

“The cups of a bra should go right around the contour of the breast and sit flat against your ribs without digging into the breast tissue. The whole breast should also fit neatly into the cup without showing on the sides of the cup or spilling out over top.” Because the size of your breasts can easily fluctuate, Triumph experts recommend you get fitted twice a year. And keep in mind that just because you’ve been measured, doesn’t mean you have a fool-proof way of determining what size is best for you. Different brans can vary in their sizes and fits!

“If you feel the underwire is digging in between your breasts or in the breast tissue, try going one

cup size bigger, but keep the band size the same,” the specialists explained. “If the straps are digging into your shoulder, it might be a sign that the band is too big and not giving enough support. Try a smaller band size and go one cup size larger.” Band size is actually extremely important, as it’s the part of the bra that provides the majority of support. “It’s important that it fits firmly, parallel to the cups,” Triumph said. “Look in the mirror and check that the band is at the same level all around your body.”

If the band rides up at the back, it’s probably too big. What you can do is choose a smaller band size and go up a cup size. “Most often women are wearing bras that are too large in the band, and too small in the cup,” the experts revealed. “The best way to correct this is to get fitted by a professional.” Once you have a bra — or five — that you feel comfortable in, you want to make sure it lasts for as long as possible. After all, bras typically only last for six to nine months!

“Hand-washing is the recommended method for cleaning your bras and delicate lingerie,” the experts said. “Be sure to use tepid water and wash gently, then drape bras over a hanger or lay flat to dry. Avoid putting bras in the

dryer as heat can ruin the structure of the bras.” When storing the undergarments, make sure to stack them on top of each other, beginning with padded bras on the bottom. Another important thing to note is that you shouldn’t be wearing your bras two days in a row. The elastic needs time to bounce back and to restore itself, so make sure you giving your bras some time off in between wears!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think YOU’VE been wearing the wrong bra size? Are these expert tips helpful?