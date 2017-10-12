Harvey Weinstein Contract Shocker: He Was ‘Allowed’ To Sexually Harrass Women

This is crazy. Harvey Weinstein’s contract with his company, The Weinstein Company has allegedly allowed him to get away with sexually harassing women if he paid the right amount of money. Read the unbelievable details here!

Harvey Weinstein, 65, continues to be in hot water as contract details from The Weinstein Company emerge and show he was allowed to sexually harass the women that have come forward as long as he paid enough for it, according to TMZ. Although Harvey was fired illegally by the company, the contract shows that no matter what kind of misconduct he was sued for, as long as he could come up with the money the company lost along with fines, he would be in the clear. SEE THE A-LIST ACTRESSES WHO ARE ACCUSING HARVEY HERE.

The contract stated that if Harvey “treated someone improperly in violation of the company’s Code of Conduct,” he must reimburse the company for any settlements. This includes paying the company “liquidated damages of $250,000 for the first such instance, $500,000 for the second such instance, $750,000 for the third such instance, and $1,000,000 for each additional instance.” Once the payment is received, there could be no further action taken. His job would be secure and he could proceed merrily on his way. The only way he could have been fired from the company was if he was indicted and convicted of a crime.

According to Board of Directors member, Lance Maerov, who negotiated the film producer’s 2015 contract, the company knew he settled previous lawsuits but they assumed it was to cover up consensual affairs and that doesn’t constitute anything fraudulent. If he did become fraudulent by not notifying the Board of previous settlements, however, he would still have a right to mediation and arbitration before getting fired. Despite all these rules, his recent termination was never given a specific reason. Harvey’s been having both personal and professional difficulties since the many allegations from various women started to surface and he has now reportedly checked into rehab for his issues.

