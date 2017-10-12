‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Live Blog: Amelia Is Forced To Make A Difficult Decision

Now that everyone knows about her tumor, Amelia must make a difficult decision. Plus, Meredith deals with the fallout from her conversation with Nathan. Read our recap here!

With Amelia’s tumor out in the open (not literally), it was time for her surgery during the Oct. 12 episode of Grey’s Anatomy. But before she went under, she told Maggie to take her room if she died and April would be her power of attorney, should she wake up without any brain activity. It seemed like an odd choice, but she said April was close to Owen, and not to her, so she wouldn’t have a hard time pulling her plug if need be. And guess what? There were some complications. Following her surgery, Amelia woke up but couldn’t speak. And then she went back to sleep before waking up to a lot of pain. Richard offered her opiates to ease the pain, but given the fact that she’s a drug addict, she was left with a difficult decision to make.

Another issue? She also woke up from surgery thinking Derek was still alive. Awkward! She claims she just forgot, but everyone worried it was a consequence of her surgery.

Later, Meredith asked Jackson if she could remove his name from the article about her amazing abdominal transplant procedure so she could try to win a Harper Avery. Jackson seemed annoyed, but he agreed. Meredith did, however, want to include Jo in the article, but Jo quietly freaked out about it because then her husband could easily find her. Anyway, Meredith was later forced to deal with the fallout from her conversation with Nathan last week. She told him to make a grand gesture to Megan, and that he did (he brought Megan’s child to the U.S.) — but there were some hurdles he and Meredith had to jump through before reuniting the boy with Megan

Elsewhere, Bailey and Richard were getting ready to welcome a new set of interns to the hospital. And let’s just say the new stars of the hospital are not what we would have expected them to be. Some whispered when they talked, and others talked about when they lost their virginity. It was one big hot mess!

And finally, Maggie found herself at an awkward family dinner, when Richard brought her to a get together with Catherine and Jackson. Catherine was annoyed that Richard didn’t tell her about brining Maggie beforehand, but their arguing really stemmed from that fact that Catherine once had a relationship with Amelia’s surgeon/teacher. And Jackson was informed he would inherit all of his grandfather’s money, which Maggie described as “Beyonce money.”

