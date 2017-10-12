Farrah Abraham Undergoes Second Vaginal Tightening Procedure — See Wild Pics

Damn, Farrah Abraham — back at it again with another vaginal tightening procedure! The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star visited her doctor for a tune-up just 2 months after her first procedure. See the pics!

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, 26, wanted to make sure the results from her vaginal rejuvenation procedure she had done in August are up to par, so she visited her doctor for a tune-up and Radar Online was there to catch all the action unfold! In newly released photos of Farrah, you can see the MTV reality star laying back on a medical bed, while a doctor works on her vagina. Farrah doesn’t seem to be in any pain, but perhaps she knew what was coming, since this was her second time having the procedure done. SEE ALL THE PICS OF FARRAH’S PROCEDURE HERE!

“The procedure is not just for people who have had children, it could benefit anyone,” a spokesperson told Radar Online. “As we get older, the vagina changes and is not as youthful.” During the procedure, the RN reportedly inserted a wand into Farrah’s vagina and moved it back and forth for eight minutes. “It creates heat. The heat will thicken the inside lining of the uterus and of the vagina to make it tight and firm.” Mind you, Farrah can also be seen texting someone while undergoing the procedure, so it seems painless.

According to the spokesperson, the procedure is equal to a labiaplasty without surgically removing excess tissue from the vagina. “Collagen is produced by the laser that make the lips firm so they aren’t hanging anymore.” And the results for Farrah have been positive so far. The expert revealed to Radar Online, “The RN saw visible changes on the outside. Farrah said she can notice changes on the inside as well.”

