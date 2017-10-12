‘Descendants 2’ Mashup Remixes Your Fave Songs Into One Wicked Track — First Look

‘Descendants 2’ fans, you’re in for a real treat. HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the epic mashup that’s combining the best songs from the movie into one incredible remix!

Descendants 2 is the gift that keeps on giving! HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE first look at the remix that will premiere Friday, Oct. 13, on VEVO and on Disney Channel. The mashup will take your favorite songs from the movie like “Ways to Be Wicked,” “Chillin’ Like A Villain,” “What’s My Name,” “It’s Goin’ Down,” and “Space Between” and combine them into one life-changing jam. From just hearing 30 seconds of the remix, this mashup is going to be legendary. It’s going to be the perfect remix for any dance party and your playlist!

Descendants 2 premiered in July 2017, and our world hasn’t been the same since. The sequel to the 2015 hit Disney Channel Original Movie was even better than we ever could have imagined. The DCOM was viewed by 21 million fans when it premiered, and the soundtrack debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Dove Cameron, 21, Sofia Carson, 24, Cameron Boyce, 18, and Booboo Stewart, 23, all reprised their roles as the 4 VKs: Mal, Evie, Carlos, and Jay. Descendants 2 introduced us to more Isle of the Lost kids, including Uma (Ursula’s daughter), Harry (Hook’s son), and Gil (Gaston’s son). The movie left things open for more, and we’re hoping a third Descendants movie could eventually happen! Come on, there’s still so much story to tell!

“You know what, the whole cast would love for that to happen. I think it’s up to the fans, to see their reaction, if they love the second film as much we do, hopefully they’ll be a third,” Sofia told IBT in an interview. Let’s make it happen, people!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the Descendants 2 mashup? Let us know!