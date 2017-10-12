Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating? Their ‘Cozy’ Date Amid Rumors She’s Also Seeing Jon Hamm

New couple alert?! Word has it Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin enjoyed a romance dinner together in LA on Oct. 10! Here’s what we know about their intimate rendezvous!

Is there a new man in Dakota Johnson‘s, 28, life?! We’re hearing that the Fifty Shades Freed star and Coldplay’s singer Chris Martin, 40, might be striking up a romance! The talented pair got sushi together in LA on Oct. 10, according to People! Their eyewitness says Chris and Dakota were “cozy, laughing and affectionate” during their low-key night out! So cute! Maybe Chris caught her in the trailer for the upcoming finale of her sizzling film trilogy and had to get to know her better! Head here for tons more photos of the beautiful actress!

This revelation is all the more surprising because just days ago there were rumblings that Dakota was spied on a date with Mad Men star Jon Hamm, 46, as well! On Oct. 5 she and the chiseled leading man enjoyed a drink together at the Central Park Hotel, according to Page Six. “They seemed to really be enjoying each other’s company,” their source revealed. Does this mean that Dakota has two huge celebrities trying to date her? We certainly wouldn’t be surprised! Also, clearly she is having her best year ever!

Ever since she and her boyfriend of Matthew Hill parted ways in 2016, Dakota has been one of Hollywood’s most eligible single ladies! Matthew is the singer and guitarist for the band Drowners. They parted ways due to constantly conflicting schedules. As for Jon and Chris, it’s tough to pick between one of the music world’s most lovable frontmen and Don Draper! Whether or not Dakota ends up with either of them, we’re definitely expecting her next boyfriend to be a household name. She deserves no less!

HollywoodLifers, are you hoping Chris and Dakota’s romance blossoms? Rather see her posing beside Jon on a big red carpet some day soon?! Tell us your thoughts below!