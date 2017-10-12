Chicago Cubs Vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream: Watch Baseball’s NLDS Game 5 Playoffs

Strike! The Chicago Cubs will face the Washington Nationals in game 5 of the National League Division Series on Oct. 12th at 8pm EST. Watch every strike, ball and pitch in this game, live from National’s Park in Washington, D.C., online here!

This NLDS series is tied at 2 games a piece as the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs travel to the nation’s capitol to battle the Washington Nationals in the final game of this best of 5 series. The winner of this one will go on to face the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers who are waiting in the NLCS after having swept the Arizona Diamondbacks in their own NLDS. The probable starters for this game will be right-hander Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs and leftie Gio Gonzalez for the Nationals in his most important start of the season. MLB Fans Can Watch Chicago Cubs Vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream Here Via TBS

The Nationals are going to need more production from their allstars if they want to get the win in this huge game. Bryce Harper, their hard-hitting outfielder is slumping in the postseason hitting only .133, well below his season average of .319. If Bryce can knock in a few more RBI’s, or even a few bombs, Washington fans will feel better about their chances of advancing past this round. If the Nationals can get some offense going early in the game and force the Cubbies to go to their tired bullpen, they stand a great shot at bringing down the Champion Chicago team.

Kyle Hendricks is coming into this start with a solid regular season ERA of 3.03 and 123 strikeouts. Veteran Kyle has been with the Cubbies since ’14 and was part of the ’16 World Series team. Kyle relies heavily on his 86mph sinker, he has a solid changeup, his fourseam fastball touches 86 and his curve has good movement. Going on short rest for the Nats is Gio Gonzalez who has a similar set of pitches in his arsenal. With a 2.96 ERA on 188 K’s, Gio will need to bring his heat to stay in this game against a hungry Cubs team.

