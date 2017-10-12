Kourtney Kardashian, Rihanna & More Stars Caught Not Wearing Bras — And They Don’t Care

Support can come in all shapes and sizes. With an already well-established circle of loyal friends and loving parents, these fashion-forward celebrities are kissing their bras goodbye!

The ‘Free The Nipple’ movement is alive and well in Hollywood. Most women can agree that the most relaxing part of their day is taking off their restrictive bras at the end of a long work day. But what if we could experience that kind of comfort all day long? In the regular world, Human Resources would likely call an emergency meeting to discuss our dress code. But in celebrity world, the bras are flying off every chance they get! Just look at the Kardashian and Jenner family! From eldest Kourtney Kardashian to youngest Kylie Jenner, each sister has rocked the braless look at some point in time.

Even celebrities you wouldn’t normally expect have freed the nipple. Some in more classy ways than others. A braless Jennifer Lawrence, for example, stunned on the red carpet at the London Film Festival in a deep V-neck Christian Dior piece. The top was insanely low-cut, so she ditched the bra for the night and still managed to look as elegant as ever. Another stunning red carpet moment comes from Nicola Peltz, who went braless under her teal pantsuit made of silk at the Transformers: Age Of Extinction premiere.

Away from the glitz and glamour of movie premieres and art galas, celebrities frequently rock the braless trend out at DA’ CLUB. Maybe Nelly was right, it is getting “Hot In Herre,” so let’s take off all our clothes! Beauties like Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Karrueche Tran have all been spotted partying without supporting their chests. How can these women tear up the dance floor without wearing a bra?! Doesn’t all that movement HURT?!

HollywoodLifers, are you on board with the ‘Free The Nipple’ trend? Let us know!