13 Of The Cutest Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes Ever: North West, Blue Ivy & More

One thing guaranteed to make us ‘oo’ & ‘aw’ on Halloween, is little kids all dressed up! I mean, baby North West sporting a skunk costume? Cutest thing EVER! See our fave celeb kid looks of all time here.

When it comes to Halloween, celebrities are not known for skimping! Stars usually pull out all the stopes to ensure their little ones have the best holiday possible, which means stars’ kids are known to rock amazing — and adorable — costumes year after year. From North West‘s, 4, memorable skunk costume at age one, to Blue Ivy‘s, 5, epic Michael Jackson getup three years ago, it’s ALWAYS a treat to see what A-listers’ children will wear on Oct. 31. The above gallery is a curation of some of our favorites! Click here to see even more celeb kids dressed up for Halloween.

We have to admit, baby costumes are our favorite, and last year, Chrissy Teigen, 31, gave fans the gift of cuteness when she posted nine pics of her and John Legend‘s, 38, 6-month-old daughter Luna, in various Halloween costumes. From a hot dog — which was our personal favorite — to a banana, and even a hula dancer, Luna ensured ALL of us were filled with Halloween spirit by the time the 31st rolled around. We can only hope Chrissy and Luna will bless us with something just as adorable this October! And of course we can’t forget the amazingly thought-out, themed family costumes that Neil Patrick Harris, 44, David Burtka, 42, and their precious twins Harper and Gideon, 7, don every year. In fact, the Burtka-Harris’ costumes are something that we literally look forward to EVERY year!

In the past, the foursome have done Star Wars, with Harper dressed as Princess Leila, Gideon as Luke Skywalker, Neil as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and David as Han Solo. They’ve also covered Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland, The Wizard of Oz, and Batman. Our favorite themed look of all though would have to be when the group decided to be famous monsters. After all, the pic that year (2013) was especially cute as both kids got super into character. Little Gideon was growling as a werewolf while Harper was the fiercest Bride of Frankenstein we’ve ever seen!

Blue and North look cute every year as well, but we couldn’t get enough of their respective MJ and skunk costumes. Last year, Blue really stepped up her Halloween game and went trick-or-treating as a Barbie, along with her parents, JAY-Z and Beyonce, who were dressed as Barbie and Ken! It doesn’t get much more adorable than that! We can’t wait to see what youngsters will be wearing THIS year.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — aren’t these celeb costumes SO precious? Which one is your favorite?