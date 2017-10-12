American Mom ‘Defiled’ By Taliban Finally Freed With Husband & 3 Young Kids After 5 Years

Caitlan Coleman’s family can breathe a sigh of relief: she’s finally free. After being held captive for five years by a Taliban-linked terrorist network, Caitlan and her family, including her husband and their three children, were released and returned to America.

Caitlan Coleman, 31, has finally been released from captivity in the middle east, reports CNN. The American wife and mother, and her Canadian husband, Joshua Boyle, 33, were both held hostage by one of the Taliban networks. They had been traveling through Afghanistan in 2012 while Caitlan was pregnant with her first child when they were taken into captivity. Now, five years later, Caitlan, Joshua and their three young children — all born in captivity — were released by way of a secret exchange organized by Pakistani officials. While family members have confirmed that Caitlan, Joshua and their children are “OK” after the ordeal, videos from their captivity reveal they definitely struggled.

In December 2016, the Taliban released a “proof of life” video showing the family in captivity. In the video, Caitlan is dressed in black with her entire body and head covered. Her husband, Joshua, is wearing glasses while holding two of their children in his lap. In the video, the family allegedly said that the Taliban would only release them alive if they were guaranteed “money, power and friends”. Sadly, Caitlan confessed in the proof of life video that her children had “seen their mother defiled”, suggesting that she had been sexually assaulted as her family was forced to watch. We can’t even imagine the other horrific things that Caitlan, Joshua and their children experienced while being held captive underground for years.

