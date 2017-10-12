Are Brett Eldredge & Sadie Robertson Dating? Fans Convinced After He Shares Romantic Pic

Check out that pose! Country star Brett Eldredge took to Instagram on Oct. 12 to post a very cozy photo with Sadie Robertson and it’s left fans wondering if they’re more than friends. See the sweet pic here!

Are they or aren’t they?! Brett Eldredge, 31, posted a very romantic photo with Sadie Robertson, 20, to his Instagram on Oct. 12 and it’s left many people wondering if the two have fallen for each other. “The harvest in October…,” read the photo’s caption, which happens to be lyrics from Brett’s new song, “The Long Way.” The video for the song will actually feature Sadie so we can’t help but think that perhaps the new photo is from the video shoot. Still, fans keep wondering if the country swooner’s post is possibly hinting at something more with the Duck Dynasty star. See some of Brett’s best photos here!

Brett’s new romantic ballad is a story about falling in love with a special person you want to know more about and when they reveal their secrets, you end up falling in love with them even more. The track is off Brett’s self-titled album, which was released on Aug. 4. Just a few weeks ago, both Brett and Sadie took to Instagram to share the news of filming the video for “The Long Way” by posting photos from the shoot.

Brett’s known to be open about what’s going on in his life and sharing it on social media so it’s no surprise that his most recent post has sparked up some speculation. Back in Jan., he even shocked (and slightly horrified) fans when he posted a video of a snake he found one morning coming out of his toilet. This guy sure knows how to get people talking!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Brett and Sadie possibly dating? Tell us here!