Blake Lively Shocker: I Was Sexually Harassed By A Makeup Artist Who Filmed Me Sleeping

The accusations keep coming. Actress Blake Lively is now sharing her own personal experience with sexual harassment and a former makeup artist. Read about her terrifying story here.

Blake Lively, 30, has come forward with her own sexual harassment story about her former makeup artist after the highly profiled Harvey Weinstein drama. “He was saying things inappropriately, insisting on putting my lipstick on with his finger,” she told the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 12. “I was sleeping one night on location and I woke up and he was filming me. I was clothed, but it was a very voyeuristic, terrifying thing to do.” She said she told producers about the incident, but they didn’t do anything about it. Instead, they made a bigger deal about her dog defecating behind a toilet in her dressing room than about the alleged sexual harassment claims. See some of Blake’s best family photos here.

Soon after, Blake took her case to a lawyer and it opened up an investigation which led to the make up artist being removed from the project but he was still able to work in the industry. “Our unit production manager wrote him a letter of recommendation because nobody wanted there to be bad blood,” Blake said. Although the actress hasn’t had any bad run-ins with Harvey, her own sexual harassment story sheds light on the increasing number of people in the entertainment industry getting accused of such a thing.

Blake, who is married to actor Ryan Reynolds, 40, is joining a multitude of women who are standing up for themselves in such unfortunate circumstances. “It’s important that women are furious right now,” she told the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s important that there is an uprising. It’s important that we don’t stand for this and that we don’t focus on one or two or three or four stories, it’s important that we focus on humanity in general and say, ‘That is unacceptable.’”

