Hot mama alert! Beyonce and more sexy stars did the impossible and got six packs just months, sometimes WEEKS, after giving birth. See the impressive pics of Bey, Ciara, and more moms’ toned tummies here!

Um, how unfair is this? The internet’s in a frenzy over new pics Beyonce, 36, posted to her website from a fashion photoshoot. It’s been a mere four months since she gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter, but the superstar’s stomach has completely deflated, as shown in the pics of her in a cropped shirt and bustier-style belt. While it takes some women over a year to get back to their post-baby bodies — and some never get it back, understandably — she’s looking finer than ever right now. It seems like it was just yesterday when she was dressed as a golden goddess at the Grammys with that huge baby bump!

The Kardashian sisters are know the power of a good photo. After the birth of Saint West in 2015, Kim Kardashian, 36, bounced back to her incredible, famous figure in record time. The social media queen documented the whole journey, telling her fans what she ate, and how she worked out to gain back her signature hips and tiny waist. Obviously, she posted a ton of selfies showing her progress, too! Just six months after baby Saint entered the world, she had an impressive six pack, and flaunted it in tiny yoga pants with sports bras, and in bikinis. She may have been in better shape than she was before having her second baby!

And obviously big sis Kourtney Kardashian, 38, did the same! After having her youngest child, Reign Disick, in 2014, her body was bangin’. It’s no secret that the mom of three loves herself a good bikini selfie, and she continued to do so throughout her pregnancy, and immediately after giving birth. It was so hard to believe she even had a baby after seeing her proud, barely-clothed pics. Seriously, even just after giving birth it pretty much looked like she’d just eaten a big lunch. Kind of rude, actually. Kidding! Check out the sexy pics of Kourtney, Kim, Beyonce, Ciara, and SO many more gorgeous celeb moms who beat the bloat and got the abs of their dreams immediately after giving birth in the gallery above!

