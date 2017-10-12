Get it, girl! To get the perfect booty, you can take a cue from Ariel Winter’s gym routine! She broke it down while wearing skintight pants and a crop top — see what she does in the gym below!

Yasss, Ariel Winter! She’s a champion for showing off her body and she works hard for it! On Instagram on October 11, she wrote “Working on the 🍑 with the best @mackfit 😍 http://www.mackfit.com Head over to his page to get in shape!!!! #wednesday #workout.” The video featured her starting on all fours. To tone that booty, simply lift one leg up and back, at least 15 times. Your leg goes from bent to straight. This seems easy, but let me tell you, it’s NOT! It seriously burns! That’s how you know it’s working! Repeat on the other leg for a total toning circuit.

She also showed off another move in her stories. She was doing mountain climbers with her hands planted firmly under her, at shoulder-width. Instead of just moving her legs on her own, she was using the MackFit Core Sliders to seriously tone her abs. They are described on his website like this: “MackFit Core Sliders are a low impact way to workout your whole body, they work out your abs, tighten your waistline, tone and strengthen your core. They can also be used to complement strength training, CrossFit and cross training workout routines.” They are just little discs you can take anywhere — while traveling, to the gym, or to use at home!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to copy Ariel Winter’s butt workout?