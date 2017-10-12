Pregnant Kansas Girl, 15, Escapes 5 Years After ISIS Supporter Dad Forced Move To Syria

A harrowing story comes out of Syria, where a group of women managed to escape ISIS, including a US teen. The pregnant 15-year-old just wants to come home after 5 years imprisoned. Watch her brave interview.

An unnamed teenage girl is telling her story after her and a group of women escaped ISIS in Raqqa, Syria, where they had been imprisoned for years. The 15-year-old girl sat down for an on-camera interview with CBS News and told the outlet what she had experienced the past few years in captivity. Her story is haunting; her father forced her to move from Kansas to Syria as a young girl against her will, and she was left to fend for herself within the terrorist cell. She is six months pregnant, and terrified.

The teenage girl is unidentified to the public, as she is a minor, and was wearing a niqab in her interview. She revealed some details about what she’s been through over the past five years. “I’m from Kansas. I’ve been in Syria for five years. My father, of course, didn’t tell us that we were coming to Syria,” she said. “When it was time to get out of the car, and cross the border, he was like ‘you’re going to Syria,’ and, yeah, it was a really big shock.”

The girl said that her father strongly supported ISIS. Her family is devoutly Muslim, but they (including herself) did not. It’s unclear who she means by “us,” whether it was just her and her father, or if there were other family members involved. It’s also unclear where she and her father were before arriving in Syria. US military forces are currently in Raqqa, where the city has almost been liberated.

Her father was later killed after they got to Syria, and the then-preteen was all alone. She was kept as a prisoner with other women in the ISIS stronghold. “We were prisoners. We were just quiet. Shut up, sit down you’re in the house, you have nothing to say,” she said. “Be glad your head isn’t chopped off. When you walk outside there’s intestines on the street. There’s a head cut off from the shrapnel. There’s a leg.”

The teen is now 15 years old, and six months pregnant by her husband, an ISIS fighter. He was recently killed in an airstrike. She didn’t share any more details about the man, but said she had hope for the future now that she had escaped.”I still have hope, hope to go to school, hope to be a normal person, hope to be a mother to my child,” she said.

Though CBS didn’t name the teenager publicly, it seems that she revealed her identity to the station. They tracked down her mother’s blog, which is full of photos of her and siblings as children. She wouldn’t have seen her daughter since she was 10 years old. The teen believes that her mother still lives in Kansas or at least somewhere in the United States. “Hi Mom, if you see this video, please contact me,” she says.

HollywoodLifers, send your support to this brave girl in the comments.