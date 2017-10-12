AMA Nominations 2017: Rihanna, Drake & More — Full List

The AMA nominations have arrived! Rihanna, Drake, and more were announced as nominees on Oct. 12. Did you favorites get a nod? See the full list now!

The 2017 American Music Awards will take place Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Only a few more weeks away! A host and and a list of performers have not been announced yet. Last year, Gigi Hadid, 22, and Jay Pharoah, 29, were co-hosts of the show. Ciara, 31, announced the first 6 categories on Good Morning America. The rest of the nominees will be revealed on Facebook Live on the American Music Awards and Billboard pages started at 9:50 p.m. ET.

Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated Reputation album will be released a little over one week before the AMAs, so she’ll probably show up! Selena Gomez, 25, released two hits — “Fetish” and “Bad Liar” — so maybe she’ll attend with The Weeknd, 27! Just from looking at the nominees list, the 2017 AMAs are shaping up to be one epic night for music. The American Music Awards are always so much fun, but the 2017 show may end up ranking high above the rest. Take a look at the list of nominees below!

Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock

Rihanna

Lady Gaga

Alessia Cara

Pop/Rock Album

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Drake, “More Life”

The Weeknd, “Starboy”

Best Song Pop/Rock

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

AMA Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

Favorite Female Artist Country

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Maren Morris

Favorite Male Artist Country

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban

Tour of the Year

Garth Brooks

Coldplay

U2

Collaboration of the Year presented by XFINITY

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”

Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Don’t Wanna Know”

The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

New Artist of the Year featuring T-Mobile

James Arthur

Niall Horan

Rae Sremmurd

Julia Michaels

Post Malone

Favorite Album Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Donald Glover, “Awaken, My Love!”

The Weeknd, “Starboy”

Favorite Song Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Khalid, “Location”

The Weeknd, “Starboy”

Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B

Beyonce

Rihanna

Kehlani

Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Donald Glover

Favorite Song Rap/Hip Hop

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Favorite Album Rap/Hip Hop

Drake, “More Life”

Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”

Migos, “Culture”

Favorite Artist Rap/Hip Hop

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

Favorite Song Country

Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”

Jon Pardi, “Dirt On My Boots”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Favorite Album Country

Jason Aldean, “They Don’t Know”

Chris Stapleton, “From A Room: Volume 1”

Keith Urban, “Ripcord”

Favorite Duo or Group Country

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Favorite Artist Electronic Dance Music

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

The Chainsmokers

Favorite Artist Adult Contemporary

Shawn Mendes

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Stay tuned for more nominees!

HollywoodLifers, did your favorite artist get nominated this year?