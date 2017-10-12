AMA Nominations 2017: Rihanna, Drake & More — Full List
The AMA nominations have arrived! Rihanna, Drake, and more were announced as nominees on Oct. 12. Did you favorites get a nod? See the full list now!
The 2017 American Music Awards will take place Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Only a few more weeks away! A host and and a list of performers have not been announced yet. Last year, Gigi Hadid, 22, and Jay Pharoah, 29, were co-hosts of the show. Ciara, 31, announced the first 6 categories on Good Morning America. The rest of the nominees will be revealed on Facebook Live on the American Music Awards and Billboard pages started at 9:50 p.m. ET.
Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated Reputation album will be released a little over one week before the AMAs, so she’ll probably show up! Selena Gomez, 25, released two hits — “Fetish” and “Bad Liar” — so maybe she’ll attend with The Weeknd, 27! Just from looking at the nominees list, the 2017 AMAs are shaping up to be one epic night for music. The American Music Awards are always so much fun, but the 2017 show may end up ranking high above the rest. Take a look at the list of nominees below!
Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock
Rihanna
Lady Gaga
Alessia Cara
Pop/Rock Album
Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
Drake, “More Life”
The Weeknd, “Starboy”
Best Song Pop/Rock
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, “Closer”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
AMA Artist of the Year
Bruno Mars
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Video of the Year
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
Favorite Female Artist Country
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Maren Morris
Favorite Male Artist Country
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban
Tour of the Year
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2
Collaboration of the Year presented by XFINITY
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, “Closer”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”
Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Don’t Wanna Know”
The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
New Artist of the Year featuring T-Mobile
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Rae Sremmurd
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Favorite Album Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
Donald Glover, “Awaken, My Love!”
The Weeknd, “Starboy”
Favorite Song Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Khalid, “Location”
The Weeknd, “Starboy”
Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B
Beyonce
Rihanna
Kehlani
Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Donald Glover
Favorite Song Rap/Hip Hop
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”
Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”
Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Favorite Album Rap/Hip Hop
Drake, “More Life”
Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”
Migos, “Culture”
Favorite Artist Rap/Hip Hop
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Favorite Song Country
Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”
Jon Pardi, “Dirt On My Boots”
Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Favorite Album Country
Jason Aldean, “They Don’t Know”
Chris Stapleton, “From A Room: Volume 1”
Keith Urban, “Ripcord”
Favorite Duo or Group Country
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Favorite Artist Electronic Dance Music
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
The Chainsmokers
Favorite Artist Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
