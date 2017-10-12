Forget Halloween — we’re ready for the winter holidays! 98 Degrees is dropping a Christmas album on Oct. 13, and we have your exclusive first listen of their new cover of ‘The First Noel.’

It’s hard to improve on a Christmas classic — unless you’re 98 Degrees, that is. The famed ’90s boy band is dropping their first full-length Christmas album in 18 years, Let It Snow, on Oct. 20 and we’re premiering the first track right here! Listen to Nick Lachey, 43, Drew Lachey, 41, Justin Jeffre, 44, and Jeff Timmons, 44, serenade you with the sweet lyrics to “The First Noel” above. Now go ahead and try to convince us you aren’t already in the Christmas spirit!

The only thing we’re more excited about than the album itself? Oh, the fact the guys are gonna celebrate their new project with a 31-city tour! The band’s trip starts on Nov. 9 and concludes Dec. 23 — getting them home just in time for Christmas! During the shows the boys will belt out the 12-song collection, which includes classics like “Let It Snow,” Stevie Wonder‘s “What Christmas Means To Me,” and Joni Mitchell’s “River.” So who’s buying us tickets?

The band’s first holiday album, 1999’s This Christmas, was a smash hit that went platinum. “As a group, our favorite record, hands down, is [This Christmas],” Drew said in a press release. “We’re proud of the music, the harmonies, the production. It’s a Christmas record that every year people can put on and enjoy.” We couldn’t agree more!

We also caught up with the guys! Check it out:

Why did you decide to release a Christmas album?

Jeff: The original is one of if not the favorite of our albums. The material can stand the test of time, and of all the compliments we get with regards to our careers, this is always at the top of the list.

How do you think Nick is doing on Dancing With The Stars?

Drew: He’s doing a great job, he continues to improve every week and is working his butt off! I’m very proud of him.

What’s your favorite holiday song from growing up?

Drew: I was Happy the Snowman in a 4th grade play and I sang a song called “The Most Amazing Snowman” and that was pretty awesome.

What made you choose these specific songs for the album?

Drew: We each gave our ideas for different songs we liked and wanted and got to choose and vote for which were our favorites. I especially wanted “Little Saint Nick,” by the Beach Boys, because it’s a great song and they’re known for their tight harmonies, which we pride ourselves on as well.

Why cover “The First Noel” as one of the tracks?

Jeff: I’ve always loved this song — it’s one of my favorite Christmas songs. The gentlemen who arranged it really outdid themselves on this one making it extraordinarily original, showcasing all of our vocals while keeping the integrity of the original song and meaning intact.