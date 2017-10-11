Are Bella Hadid & Drake Dating After He Throws Her 21st Birthday Party? — Her Mom Spills The Tea

Whoa! Did Yolanda Hadid just confirm that Drake is dating her daughter Bella, one day after he threw her a huge b-day bash? Watch the matriarch respond to the rumors in this bombshell clip!

When Andy Cohen, 49, asks his longtime friend and guest Yolanda Hadid, 53, whether her daughter Bella Hadid, 21, is really dating Drake, 30, her answer is not exactly a denial. Watch the clip from the Oct. 10 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen above!

“There are rumors that Bella is dating Drake,” Andy says, adding, “Is that true?” Yolanda instantly freaks out and throws her hands in the air! “Are you kidding? What are we…this is like…they’re friends,” she stammers when Andy presses her about the birthday party that Drake threw for Bella on Oct. 9. Why so cryptic, Yolanda?! Looks like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star might just be hiding something! See more pics from Bella’s 21st birthday party.

As we previously told you exclusively, Drake and Bella were seen cozying up to each other at the party, which took place at Cipriani Downtown in New York City (and, by the way, Yolanda also attended.) An eyewitness reports that Bella was “super smitten” with the rapper, and “he held her closely” as they spent time together in the VIP section. Okay, we ship it!

It’s also fab to hear that Bella is moving on from The Weeknd, 27, who as we know is quite smitten himself with Selena Gomez, 25. Yolanda also mentioned on WWHL that Bella isn’t upset by The Weeknd’s new relationship, though she did use the word “anymore,” which of course implies that the model was not okay with it at one point! Poor Bella.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and Drake are dating? Tell us how you feel about Yolanda’s reaction to Andy’s question!