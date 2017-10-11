New York Yankees Vs. Cleveland Indians Live Stream — Watch MLB’s ALDS Playoffs Game 5 Online

Winner take all. The New York Yankees will travel to Progressive Field in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Indians in game 5 of the ALDS. Watch the final game in this playoff series live online here on Oct. 11th at 8pm EST.

This is what October baseball is all about. One game between the Cleveland Indians and the New York Yankees will determine who will move on to the American League Championship Series and a chance to play in the 2017 World Series. The Indians and the Yankees each have two wins in this first round, best of five, ALDS playoff series. The returning American League champion Indians have the better regular season record and have the home field advantage in this game. The Yankees however are playing with the house’s money as they beat the Minnesota Twins, 8-4, in the AL Wild Card game to earn a spot in this series. If the Yankees can do the unbelievable and knock off the AL champs, inside their home stadium, it would be a huge upset. WATCH The New York Yankees Vs. The Cleveland Indians Live Stream Here Via FOX Sports

Working the mound during this critical game 5 will be a pair of World Series veterans. For the Yankees, 2009 World Series winner, leftie CC Sabathia will be starting against the Indians right hander Corey Kluber. CC is going into this contest with an ERA of 3.69 and 120 strikeouts in the 2017 season while Corey’s ERA is a tad lower at 2.25 and he has mowed down 265 batters with K’s. Corey’s was part of the 2016 Indians team that lost to the Chicago Cubs in the World Series so he will be working hard in this game to get back to the promise land to handle unfinished business.

The story for this series, and for their season for the Yankees, has been the emergence of the goofy, gap-toothed smiled, rookie outfielder Aaron Judge. Built more like a linebacker in the NFL, at 6’7″ and almost 275 pounds, Aaron has been crushing home runs and RBI’s all season. The dude makes it look effortless as pitchers have been puzzled by his huge strike zone which doesn’t seem to bother Aaron one bit. Anywhere you throw the ball, if big Aaron gets his batt around, it’s leaving the park. If Aaron has a few dingers, the Yankees will be hard to beat in this game. Waiting for the winner of this game, in the ALCS, are the Houston Astros. Good luck to all teams!

How's THAT for a postseason debut?! 😎😏 A post shared by New York Yankees (@yankees) on Oct 3, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

