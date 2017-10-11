Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Did They Break Up Because He Won’t Marry Her? The Truth

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are on the outs after he reportedly left the allegedly pregnant star once he found out she wanted to get married. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what’s really going on.

“Travis [Scott] and Kylie [Jenner] are all good, he’s been away for work a lot lately but they talk all day long — they’re still totally together,” a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie does want to marry him, but she’s not in a huge rush. Her big focus is on their baby, that’s her priority right now.” Phew, we are so glad to hear that, especially after reports that the couple recently called it quits after the lip kit mogul started pushing her beau to marry her. Kylie, 20, is reportedly four months pregnant with her and the 25-year-old rapper’s first child and InTouch reported today, Oct. 10, she wanted to get hitched ASAP.

“Since discovering she was pregnant, Kylie has been pushing Travis to marry her,” a source told InTouch. “But Travis isn’t ready to walk down the aisle yet and said no. He’s upset about her pushiness and stormed off.” Kylie was reportedly “devastated” by his reaction and his feelings that things were moving too fast. Travis reportedly “went into a state of shock” after learning about the pregnancy, even though he “loves” Kylie. The outlet reported that Travis just isn’t there yet when it comes to marriage. Click here to see pics of Kylie’s alleged baby bump.

Though Kylie has yet to officially confirm her pregnancy, outlets like TMZ have reported she is busy preparing for the little one with some serious online shopping. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has reportedly dropped at least $70,000 on high-end baby clothes for her unborn daughter (that’s right, it’s allegedly a girl!) and Travis is reportedly working on putting together an adorable nursery.

