Chip & Joanna Gaines Reveal Real Reason ‘Fixer Upper’ Is Ending

The world was heartbroken when Chip and Joanna announced that the upcoming season of ‘Fixer Upper’ will be the last — but why is that? The hosts just revealed that for them, it all just became too much.

“We gave everything we had to this show — the beautiful homes and those sweet families — but this just felt like the right time to catch our breath for a bit,” Joanna Gaines, 39, told People magazine about the reason for ending Fixer Upper after the fifth season. Joanna and Chip Gaines, 42, have been doing the show from their home town of Waco, Texas, for five years, while also raising their four children children, Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7. Additionally, they launched their Magnolia businesses, which include a retail store, wallpaper and furniture lines, a product line for Target, a real estate company, a magazine, and an upcoming restaurant.

The pair announced the show was ending in September, explaining that there were no troubles in their relationship or with their family, regardless of rumors that they were struggling. “We would rather stop here, where we still feel we’re in a really good place,” Chip said in the interview. “We have the chance to regroup and refresh and find out in two years, thank God we stopped and gave each other time and energy and loved our family more than we would’ve had the resources to do otherwise. Hopefully that will pay dividends down the road.”

They also said that filming for 11 months out of the year and managing 500 employees just became too much for them, but also for their kids. “They would ask, ‘Mom and Dad, do you guys have to film again today? When is this going to be over?” Chip revealed, with Joanna adding, “The kids were so young when we started. Fast-forward to today and our oldest is almost a teenager — they’re all growing up so quickly.”

