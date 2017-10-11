Georgina Chapman: What To Know About Weinstein’s Wife Who Left Him After Sex Scandal

Georgina Chapman revealed that she is leaving Harvey Weinstein after his alleged sexual harassment scandal; and, everyone wants to know her story. Here’s everything to know about the English fashion designer!

Although Georgina Chapman, 41, has been a known name in Hollywood, some are just getting to know her after the Harvey Weinstein, 65, scandal. She’s a familiar face in the fashion industry [see No. 2], however, Georgina is making headlines for her “empowering” decision to leave her husband, who has been accused of numerous counts of sexual harassment. She revealed yesterday [Oct. 10], that she is leaving the former producer, and now everyone wants to know who she is. Get to know Georgina. below.

1. Georgina is a London native. — The English beauty is a former model and actress, who received a top-of-the-line education. She attended Marlborough College, where Kate Middleton also went. Georgina then attended the Chelsea College of Art and Design, before she attended the Wimbledon College of Art; all for fashion. She graduated in 2001. Georgina is the daughter of journalist, Caroline Wonfor and multi-millionaire, Brian Chapman, who owned organic coffee company, Percol.

2. She is a designer to the stars. — Georgina and her friend and business partner, actress and former model, Keren Craig are the co-founders of the renowned fashion label, Marchesa; worn by celebs such as, Jennifer Lopez, Sandra Bullock, and Sofia Vergara and more A-list names. The two, who met in college, started the fashion house in 2004. Georgina’s brother, Edward is actually the CEO and co-owner of Marchesa. Georgina has even made appearances on Project Runway and Americas Next Top Model, as a judge.

3. Georgina has quite a few celebrity friends. — Being a designer to the stars has given Georgina major cred in Hollywood, however, her famous friends stretch further than just her eye for fashion. Some of her Hollywood pals include, Sofia Vergara, Rachel Roy, Cara Delevingne, Rita Ora, Chrissy Teigen and many more.

4. Georgina and Weinstein are reportedly worth a lot of money, collectively. — Combined, the recent exes are worth about $255 million, according to London-based newspaper, Sunday Times, who ranked the pair No. 42 on its list of fashion millionaires in early 2017. Chapman’s own net worth is a whopping $20 million, according to reports.

5. Here’s the latest news involving the Weinstein scandal. — As of late Oct. 10, Georgina confirmed that she is leaving her husband of 10 years, Harvey Weinstein amidst his alleged sexual harassment scandal. They began dating in 2004 and married in 2007. She and Weinstein share two children together — a daughter, India Pearl, 4, and a son, Dashiell Max Robert, 7. In the beginning of Oct., numerous women, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, claimed they were victims of inappropriate behavior by Weinstein in the past.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband,” she told PEOPLE. “Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.” Her statement came after Weinstein told the New York Post, that Georgina was “100 percent” behind him.

