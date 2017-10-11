Which BTS Member Should You Date?

Each member of BTS is so perfect that it’s impossible to choose a favorite. Here’s a better question: is Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V or Jungkook THE ONE for you? Take our quiz and find out!

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V and Jungkook make up the outrageously popular K-pop group BTS, in case you didn’t already know, and we love each of them for different reasons. But who should you date? Take our quiz, below, to see which member is your soulmate! (Okay, so the real answer might be All Of Them, but we’re going to help you just pick one.)

BTS is having quite the year. The wildly talented group took home the award for Top Social Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in May, then dropped their new album ‘Love Yourself: Her’ on Sept. 18, which includes a collaboration with The Chainsmokers, and it quickly climbed the charts. They’ve also got a track with Steve Aoki in the works, and we’re sure there are more music videos on the horizon! See more pics of BTS.

The guys have been vocal about their music, but one subject they’re absolutely mum on is…their love lives. V has been rumored to date K-pop group Red Velvet‘s lead rapper Joy, but nothing was ever confirmed. Jimin has also been linked to Seulgi of Red Velvet and Han Seung-yeon, the lead singer of KARA. Again, we don’t know for sure! Hopefully we’ll learn more one day. In the meantime, it’s fun to fantasize about dating any one of them, don’t you think?

HollywoodLifers, who did you get? Tell us if you agree with your match…or not!