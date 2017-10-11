‘Dynasty’: Cast Changes & More To Know About The New CW Reboot

The CW may be mostly superheroes these days, but it’s always been about the drama — and that’s exactly what ‘Dynasty’ is bringing to the table. Here’s everything to know about the reboot.

If you don’t know, Dynasty was quite the show in its heyday in 1981. The soap opera was filled with over-dramatic language and highly-intensified slaps. It’s been 36 years since the original, so we know that this time around will definitely have some big changes. Of course, there’s a lack of shoulder pads this time around, but the cat fights are still very much there, as we’ve seen in the promos. Of course, the biggest change is Sammy Jo. Originally played by Heather Locklear, this time the part was written for a man, and will be played by Rafael de la Fuente.

“It is now a much more diverse cast and a much more accurate representation of what the world looks like and America looks like,” Rafael told E! Online . “There’s different races, and different nationalities and different cultures and different sexualities, and it’s not a problem or a thing, you know. It’s just people.”

As for the storyline , for the most part it stays the same: Fallon is not happy that her father, billionaire Blake Carrington, is engaged to her rival, Krystle. Fallon tries to bring her down with the help of her lover, and her father’s chauffeur, Michael Culhane, as well as her father’s enemy, Jeff Colby.

Here’s who else makes up the cast:

Grant Show plays Blake Carrington (originally played by John Forsythe)

Nathalie Kelley plays Cristal Flores-turned-Carrington (originally played by Linda Evans)

Elizabeth Gillies plays Fallon Carrington (originally played by Pamela Sue Martin)

James MacKay plays Steven Carrington (originally played by Al Corley and Jack Coleman)

Sam Adegoke plays Jeff Colby (originally played by John James)

Rafael de la Fuente plays Sam “Jammy Jo” Flores (originally played by Heather Locklear)

Alan Dale plays Joseph (originally played by Lee Bergere)

Dynasty is also executive produced by two huge names — Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the minds behind the incredible words of Gossip Girl and The O.C. The show premieres on Oct. 11 at at 9PM ET on The CW. Will you be watching?