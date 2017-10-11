Ouch! Tyrese just took his feud with The Rock up a notch by posting a 2015 video of the WWE wrester turned actor slamming his most recent album as a ‘piece of dog s***’ and calling him a ‘motherf***er’.

Is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson really as selfish as Tyrese claims he is? The two have been in an ongoing feud ever since The Rock refused to delay his Fast & Furious spin-off, which in turned, pushed off the release date for the next sequel in the franchise. And things just took a turn for the worse, as Tyrese dug up a video of The Rock from 2015, during which the wrestler turned actor called his album Black Rose a “piece of dog s***.” But that’s not all. In the video, which has been making its rounds online, also shows The Rock calling Tyrese a “motherf***er,” and more. It’s pretty bad and makes The Rock look… well, we’ll let you decide that for yourself.

But even so, none of this seems to be affecting The Rock. A source close to the star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “When Dwayne shaded Tyrese and his album, it was just meant to be a joke, but now that Tyrese is trying to get any one up on him, he mostly feels that Tyrese is embarrassing himself. Tyrese can say or do whatever he wants to do and be as petty as he would like to be, and The Rock will keep on cashing checks and moving forward. Dwayne is pretty much over it.”

“Haters come in many forms…… In my Kanye voice #BlackRose is one of the greatest R&B Soul Albums of all time,” Tyrese captioned the Instagram video seen below.

