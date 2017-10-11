‘Bachelor’ Alum Josh Murray, T.O. & More Joining MTV’s ‘The Challenge: Champs V. Stars’

Who can take down CT and Johnny Bananas? It’s time to bring in some celebs to see if they can do it. MTV just revealed the cast of ‘The Challenge: Champs V. Stars’ — and it includes some of your favorites.

For the first time, celebrities will be stepping into The Challenge world. MTV announced on Wednesday that Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin will be returning to MTV to host Champs V. Stars. The Miz, now a WWE Superstar, got his start on The Real World: Back to New York and previously also hosted a reunion special for The Challenge. Now, he’ll be working with the group once again.

“After 12 years, I can’t tell you how excited I am to be back on The Challenge, this time as the host,” the Miz said in a statement. “I can honestly say that if it wasn’t for this iconic show, I never would’ve had the confidence to fulfill my dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. The Challenge has evolved since my days of playing and now it’s pitting the biggest celebrity athletes against the best The Challenge has to offer.”

The eight-week special will pin ten celebrity athletes and entertainers against ten of the most badass competitors from The Challenge. They will be competing for a share of the $150,000 cash prize to donate to their charities. The winning team from each challenge must nominate their MVP who will win the money for their charity, be safe from elimination and choose their team’s LVP to go into elimination; the losing team will chose their own LVP to compete.

For the champs, we know the following are returning: CT, Johnny Bananas, Wes, Corey, Zach, Jenna, Aneesa, Emily, and Ashley M.

Here’s the stars and their charities:

Ariane Andrew

Charity: Black Girls Rock

Josh Murray

Charity: Extra Special People

Justina Valentine

Charity: Young Women’s Leadership Network

Kim Glass

Charity: Covenant House

Matt Rife

Charity: World Wildlife Foundation

Michelle Waterson

Charity: MVP Vets and Players

Riff Raff

Charity: Nevada SPCA

Romeo Miller

Charity: Team Hope NOLA

Shawn Johnson

Charity: Hope Sports

Terrell Owens

Charity: Ky Cares Foundation

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars premieres November 21 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.