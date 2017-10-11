Taylor Swift Surprises Super Fan At Home After Seeing Her Sweet Instagram Livestream Message

OMG! Taylor Swift just dropped by a fan’s home for a surprise visit and we can’t get enough of the pics! Check them out right here!

Whether you’re a Swiftie or not, there’s no denying that Taylor Swift, 27, knows how to make her fans feel special! Over the years, the pop songstress has shown over and over again just how much she appreciates her rabid fandom, leading to loads of touching moments! Remember when she sent personalized gifts to fans in 2014? How about when she dropped by a veteran’s home in 2016? She even performed for him and his family! Now, the hitmaker is at it again!

It all started with Taylor joining a number of fans’ livestreams where she talked pets and dropped a compliment or two. But with a certain fan in the U.K. named Lara she went above and beyond! First she dropped by her stream and DM’ed her as well, leading to an adorable communal freak out. But that was just the beginning! Then on Oct. 11, Taylor came by Lara’s house to say hello. WHAT?! Head her for loads of Taylor Swift pics.

When Tay Tay dropped by, she wasn’t empty-handed! She brought Lara tons of Reputation merch and, according to some messages online, she also gave her a first listen to another brand-new track! So jealous! Until the next time Taylor blows our minds with her generosity!

@tellytubbytaylor @cranberrytaylor HUGE CREDS TO ROBERT FOR SCREEN RECORDING MY REACTION!!!❤️❤️THIS IS SO HILARIOUS SKNNNNDNSNS !! @taylorswift @taylorswift A post shared by lara ♡t+l+y+e~#1 hygtg stan☔︎ (@laraheartstaylor) on Oct 6, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

IM@NOT FUCKINGMMD OKAY INJUST MET THE WOMAN WHO MADE AN IMAPact ON MY LIFE AND J CANNOT BREATHE OR TYOE INPROBABLY WONT BE ANSWEINF DMS BC I CANT TRYOE WELL BUT SHE SPOKE ABOUT HYGTG AND THE ALGUM AND SHE SAUD THANK YOU AND I SPOKE ABOUT TABBY AND THE BRITS AND SORRY I CSOUDLNT SPEAK ABOUT EVERYONE AND ICLOCE HER SO MUCH IM SO SHOOK AND SHE BOUGHT BAGS OF MERCH AND WHAG THE FUCK JUST JAPPENED I AM DESD DEAD RJEMDNSMDMDMSdmdmdmsmdJSMMDDMMDMDMDMDMDMSMSMSMSMDMDMDM A post shared by lara ♡t+l+y+e~#1 hygtg stan☔︎ (@laraheartstaylor) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

HollywoodLifers, are you loving these pics of Taylor’s visit as much as we are?! Let us know below!