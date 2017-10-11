Suri Cruise Reportedly Begging Dad Tom To Visit Her After 4 Years Apart — Her Heartbreaking Plea

Suri Cruise is reportedly desperately missing her absent dad Tom Cruise! In fact, a new report claims the youngster hasn’t seen him in years, & that she’s recently reached out in an emotional, final attempt to see him!

Poor Suri Cruise, 11! Katie Holmes, 38, and Tom Cruise‘s, 55, daughter is reportedly missing her father more than ever. After an alleged four years without seeing him in person, the tween has apparently begged Tom for a visit, according to Star magazine, and she’s even asked him the heartbreaking question: was it something I did? “Suri still loves her dad,” a source told the publication. “Of course she wants to be with him!” And in an effort to prove that, Suri reportedly made a “poignant” plea to the MIA star. Click here to see old pics of Suri and Tom reuniting.

“Her sentiments were short but full of emotion,” the insider said. “She asked if she’d done something to make him stay away, and then begged him to come and visit!” While Katie has explained Tom’s absence to Suri by claiming he’s very busy making movies, and that his schedule doesn’t allow him to jet back and forth, Suri reportedly is beginning not to buy that excuse anymore. “She’s a smart cookie and knows that Tom hangs out with his older children, Connor and Isabella [from his marriage to Nicole Kidman],” the source added.

There’s a major difference between the older two kids and Suri though — Connor and Isabella are both devout Scientologists — just like Tom. In fact, many have speculated that Tom’s religion doesn’t allow him to see Suri, which is why he’s stayed away for a reported four years. “When Katie turned her back on Tom and Scientology, by extension, so did Suri — even though she’s an innocent party in all of this,” explained the source. “Tom is the most famous — and loyal — Scientologist on the planet, and he’s always done everything they asked him to. But I believe something changed in him after he learned just how heartbroken Suri still is.”

While Tom most likely still keeps in contact with Suri through Skype sessions and telephone calls, that doesn’t seem to be enough anymore for his daughter. “I’m sure he knows it’s a long short,” revealed the insider. “But Tom may be considering asking the church to make an exception and let him have a face-to-face visit with his little girl soon.” We can only imagine that would make Suri extremely happy! “Of course Suri needs and misses her dad. But she’s growing up fast,” warns the source. “If Tom doesn’t want to lose her forever, he’s got to make a move!”

