Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt: 1st Pic Of Their Adorable Baby Boy, Gunner, Revealed

Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt are officially parents, and their baby son is WAY too cute to handle! After giving birth on Oct. 1, Heidi’s finally given fans a look at the infant, & we’re swooning! See the 1st pic here.

Heidi Montag, 31, and Spencer Pratt, 34, announced the birth of their first child, son Gunner Stone, on Oct. 1, and already they couldn’t seem like prouder parents! Finally showing off their little one, the reality-star couple shared a photo of baby Gunner on Oct. 11 via Instagram, and our hearts are just bursting! While there’s no question Gunner is a cutie pie, he must have given his parents quite a surprise when he decided to arrive nearly three weeks early, as Heidi’s due date was originally Oct. 19. Either way though, Heidi and Spencer are clearly glad he’s here! Click to see adorable pics of some of the cutest kids in Hollywood.

The two shared Gunner’s photo by posting a pic of the cover of US magazine, which shows the family of three happily posing together. The print on the cover says, “Finally, after 10 years! Heidi & Spencer’s MIRACLE BABY!” The new mom and dad both posted the sweet image, with Heidi captioning hers, “Miracle baby! Welcome to the world my angel @gunnerpratt!” So yes, baby Gunner officially has an Instagram page already. And yes, he already has more followers than you. But we’re not even surprised, I mean, LOOK at that face!

Gunner entered the world weighing 6 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 19 in. in length. Spencer announced his arrival by tweeting out the simple message, “GUNNER STONE.” Nine minutes later, he gave a shoutout to Crystalarium, a crystal store in West Hollywood, California for “dropping off $27,000 in crystals for the birth.” Hmm, it sounds like baby Gunner definitely came in with a bang! We can just tell this little one will be a heartbreaker one day, and we’re so happy he’s finally arrived. After all, Heidi and Spencer had been wanting a child for quite a while before the reality star got pregnant.

“I think that pregnancy and children are one of the biggest blessings that God gives us in our life,” Heidi said back in February, two months before the news of her pregnancy broke. “I have been planning my own family and I am very excited.” Referring to former co-stars Lauren Conrad, 31, and Whitney Port, 32, welcoming children of their own, Heidi added, “It stirs up excitement with what’s going to be coming up in my life — hopefully soon, too. … Obviously, I have been wanting children and I am excited for it, but it hasn’t been the right timing for me.” Aw, and now that time has finally come!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t baby Gunner adorable? Do you hope to see more pics of the cutie soon?