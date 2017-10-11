Kylie Jenner, Bella Thorne & All The Sexy Selfie Queens Of 2017 — Who’s Your Fave?

Step aside, Kim Kardashian — there’s a new selfie queen in town! Actually, there’s a bunch of them. Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, and Bella Thorne just couldn’t put down the camera this year.

When Kim Kardashian, 36, revealed that she had over 10,000 selfies on her phone at one point, jaws across the globe dropped to the floor. Who has that kind of time?! Just when we thought nobody could beat the reality star’s staggering record, 2017 gave birth to a whole new generation of selfie queens. Keeping it in the family, youngest-of-the-bunch Kylie Jenner, 20, stole the spotlight away from her older sister via Instagram. This rumored pregnancy is definitely playing a role as well.

Obviously the Kardashian and Jenner family will always be super popular on social media, but let’s not forget about the Bellas. Bella Thorne and Bella Hadid also racked up a zillion ‘likes’ this year with their sizzling bikini selfies and gorgeous red carpet looks. Gigi Hadid may be giving her sister a run for her money this time around, as she recently announced a new and exciting project — her own makeup line with Maybelline!

National Selfie Day was technically on June 21 this year, but some A-listers are dedicating the entire year to taking pics! Demi Lovato, Kendall Jenner, Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, and more all celebrated National Selfie Day the best way they knew how — by applying flawless makeup, styling their hair, and striking a fierce pose! It’s a good thing this new generation has come to light, especially after Kim’s shocking confession that selfies are “so over.” We couldn’t believe our ears! Maybe the mother-of-two (soon to be three) has other priorities now that she’s expanding her family once again.

HollywoodLifers, which 2017 selfie queen is your favorite? Tell us why in the comment section!