Robert Pattinson & Fiancee FKA Twigs Have Reportedly Split — What Went Wrong

Big news, RPatz fans! Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs, who have been together since September 2014, have reportedly called off their engagement. Rob is now free as a bird. So what happened to this long-term couple to push them toward a split?

Robert Pattinson, 31, and FKA Twigs, 29, are a thing of the past. While there have been reports circulating for months that the couple was headed in the direction of a split, a source confirmed to The Sun on Oct. 11 that the pair have officially called off their engagement. “They were almost inseparable for their first two years together,” a source close to the couple told the outlet. “But in recent months they have really started to drift apart and have been spending less and less time together.” That much we knew, seeing as RPatz has been busy filming new sci-fi flick High Life (and having flirty dinners with Katy Perry, 32) while FKA Twigs has been in London working on her second album (and recently spotted without her engagement ring).

“Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split,” the insider continued. “With so much ­history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there.” “It’s a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple,” the source added. Rob proposed to FKA Twigs in early 2015, just a few months after they were first photographed in public together. Click here to see pics of Rob.

While the broken engagement is definitely shocking, it’s not totally unexpected. The Twilight star gave an interview on on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show in July where he said the he was “kind of” engaged to the singer. Huh? However, he also complimented his lady love, saying, “She’s super-talented and from a totally different world.”

