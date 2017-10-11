When Will Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Engagement? Source Reveals Why It’s Still A Secret

Are they or aren’t they? As the world awaits an official engagement announcement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, sources close to the couple reveal why they’re staying mum — for now.

Are Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, already engaged? It’s possible, especially because multiple royal insiders believe the question has already been popped, as reported by Us Weekly. The insiders believe that Harry “quietly” proposed to Meghan, and that it’s only a matter of time until the official announcement is revealed by Buckingham Palace. As for why the announcement hasn’t already been made, one source close to Harry claims that he wanted to “enjoy it before word spread”. Prince Harry and Meghan have only told their parents, according to the report.

So, when can we expect an announcement? Insiders believe it could be as soon as next month — November 2017 — when the seventh season of Meghan’s hit television series, Suits, wraps production. “It’d be a security nightmare to do it sooner,” explains a source close to Meghan. “She’d be followed everywhere!” That insider is definitely right! The second it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan were engaged, everyone would be clamoring for the first picture of the engagement ring! While we can’t wait to see what is sure to be a massive, stunning diamond, we also know how important it is for both Meghan and Prince Harry to stay safe. Meghan will be headed to London after filming wraps, insiders claim, to help plan a “detailed media rollout.”

