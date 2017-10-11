Pippa Middleton Reportedly Pregnant With First Child After Kate Announces She’s Expecting

Could Pippa Middleton be pregnant at the same time as her sister, Duchess Kate? A new report claims that she and husband, James Matthews, might be expecting!

Pippa Middleton, 34, and James Matthews, 42, are ready to start a family together, sources close to the newlyweds have revealed. After their lavish wedding in May 2017, Pippa and James are trying to get pregnant, reports Life & Style magazine inside their October 23 issue. “They are trying for a baby, and Pippa might already be expecting,” a Pippa insider shared. “She has dropped a few hints, and I know she would love to be pregnant at the same time as Kate.” Wow, that would be so exciting if the two sisters were pregnant at the same time!

As for what Pippa is hoping for most in terms of sex, the insider claims she’s hoping for a blue-themed baby shower. “She would love to have a boy first and then a girl,” the source shared, adding that Pippa “wants three children.” Three children is the perfect number, because that’s exactly how many her sister, Duchess Kate, will have by the time Pippa were to give birth. Their combined six children would be able to grow up together! “Pippa and Kate can’t wait until the kids all play together,” the insider gushed. So sweet — we can’t wait for that, either!

