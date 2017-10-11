Nose Hair Extensions Are Taking Over The Internet & It’s Insane — See The Bizarre Beauty Trend

Wait, what?! It turns out nose hair extensions are a real thing! Let’s take a closer look at this bona fide trend!

Welp, we didn’t see this one coming! The world of beauty is full of its outlandish moments. Neon eyes. Pop-art makeup. Holographic lips. Heck, just put “unicorn” in front of any beauty term and you’ve likely stumbled upon a fantastical bit of fun. However, a new trend has reared its head (nostril?) that truly has us baffled. We are of course referring to nose hair extensions and this one is only gaining speed! Head her to take a look back at the most memorable beauty trends of the 2000s!

Best as anyone can figure, this hairy trend began with Instagram user @gret_chen_chen who decided to apply some eyelash extensions to her nostrils and have a little photo sesh. Little did she know she had just pioneered one of the most out-there yet unforgettable looks of the year! Since then, countless other Instagram users have taken a stab at this look and we have to admit…even if you despise this, it’s hard to look away! What makes this uncomfortable-looking trend so appeal, or at the very least worth giving a try? After all, most folks spend countless hours trying to avoid this look, right?

Perhaps, like the prevalence of underarm hair on women in recent years, this beauty moment is about more than just going wild with eyelash extensions. It’s a risky bit of rebellion after decades of rigorous beauty standards. So, although it’s anyone’s guess how long nose hair extensions are going to be around, it’s succeeded just by once again asking us, “What’s beautiful?”

Nose hair extension #nosehair #lashes #extensions #beauty #selfie #eyelashextensions #falselashes #加藤一二三 A post shared by GretChen Chen (@gret_chen_chen) on Oct 4, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

