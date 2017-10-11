Utah Mother Forgets 3-Year-Old Son In A Corn Maze & Didn’t Realize He Was Gone Until The Next Day

Visitors looking at the geographical quiz. Ernst and Nelly Hofer have planted a giant maze on their farm for the last five years. This year it's a world map. One step in the maze is equal to 70 kilometres on the earth. Laid out with GPS, the landmasses are feed corn and the oceans are soybeans. They will harvest the map at the end of the season, the corn as cattle feed and beans go into the usual soy products. Visitors wander through the paths and answer geographic trivia questions at each intersection. WORLD MAP CORN MAZE, ONTARIO, CANADA - 18 AUG 2005

A Utah mother who shockingly left behind her son in a corn maze on Oct. 9 is claiming it was an unfortunate accident. Read the bizarre details here!

How scary! A mother forgot her 3-year-old son during an Oct. 9 visit to a Crazy Corn Maze location in Utah and is now telling authorities it was nothing but an accident, according to US Weekly. The boy was discovered alone by an employee around 7:30 p.m. the same day and although he was “emotional” at first, he calmed down when a police officer at the scene let him watch a movie on her laptop, reported KUTV. “They got him to say his brother’s name and that was about it,” said Josy Schmidt, who owns the location with her husband. At first, the authorities were not able to locate his parents so he spent the night with the Division of Family and Child Services.

The boy’s mother didn’t realize he was missing until Tuesday morning. She explained that the reasoning for this was because she went to the maze with a large group of people and after leaving, they went back home and all put on a movie before she quickly fell asleep. “Sounds like this is dwelling with multiple families and a lot of children living in the same home,” Sgt. Monson told media outlets.

Crazy Corn Maze is a popular Fall themed family-friendly attraction in Utah that offers a fun time with a night stalkers haunted trail, pumpkin patch, and of course, a corn maze. Although tons of people visit each year, nothing like this has happened before. The boy has safely returned to his family and no charges have been made but authorities are still investigating the case.

