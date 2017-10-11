Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Cuddle Up On 1st Red Carpet Since 2013 & We’re Swooning

Miam forever! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth walked their first red carpet together in FOUR YEARS. They couple looked so happy and in love at the ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ premiere! These pics = too cute!

Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 27, stole the show at the Oct. 10 Thor: Ragnarok premiere in Los Angeles. The couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they walked the red carpet together — their first red carpet as a couple since 2013! Yes, it’s been 4 years since Miley and Liam made this big of a public appearance! Miley had her arm draped over Liam as they posed for pictures, making sure she was as close to him as possible. Miley and Liam were at the premiere to support Liam’s hunky older brother, Chris, 34, who stars as Thor in the highly-anticipated Marvel movie.

Miley looked adorable in a black and multi-colored floral dress at the premiere. Her hair was pinned up with a number of gorgeous floral and butterfly jewels. She added a Miley touch to her look by wearing a bright blueish-green eyeshadow. Liam looked all kinds of hot in a suit. That scruff looks really good on him. Could these two be any cuter?!

Ever since reuniting in early 2016 after breaking off their engagement in Sept. 2013, Miley and Liam have kept their rekindled relationship mostly private. They’ve stepped out a number of times publicly, but have not publicly walked a red carpet as a couple until now. The last time these two were on a red carpet together was in Aug. 2013 at the Paranoia premiere in Los Angeles, just weeks before they called off their engagement. Miley and Liam have certainly had their ups and downs together, but their relationship is now better than ever. The engagement is back on, and we’re just waiting for these two to get married already!

