‘Carpool Karaoke’: Miley Cyrus Belts Out Fan Faves & Confesses To Hit & Run On ‘The Voice’ Set

Thank goodness Miley Cyrus was the one in the passenger seat on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ on Oct. 10, because she’s apparently a ‘s**t’ driver. Miley told James Corden about her crazy hit and run on the set of ‘The Voice’!

James Corden, 39, was fortunate enough to have yet another star to help him get to work in the carpool lane on Oct. 10. Well, more fortunate than usual, as it was Miley Cyrus, 24! The star, who just dropped her new album “Younger Now,” was happy to join the Late Late Show host on his “Carpool Karaoke” segment and belt out a few fan fave hits. Of course, with Miley things are always going to get wild and she shared more than her gorgeous voice. Click here to see pics from Miley’s “Younger Now” music video.

Miley told the hilarious story about how she, a self-proclaimed “f**king s**t driker,” gets into wrecks all the time in her own driveway. However, a recent accident actually took place at the office! “At The Voice set I was the last one to leave and I backed my car into the sound trailer — into the stairwell — hit the back windshield,” she told James, who looked totally mortified. She explained she smashed her entire windshield but didn’t tell anyone! “I just left. I did a hit and run,” she said, smiling slyly. But, of course, she is a coach on The Voice and had to come back the next day! So she was trying to figure out if she could park somewhere else because she was in a rental car and didn’t want anyone to see. “I go and tell Adam [Levine] and Blake [Shelton] I wrecked The Voice sound trailer, but I was mic-ed,” she told James. “I told on myself even tough I went through all the craziness not to get busted!”

Okay, few things would top that story, including Miley and James’ renditions of “The Climb,” “Party in the U.S.A.,” “Wrecking Ball,” and “Malibu.” However, Miley did tell a compelling story about how her infamous performance at the 2013 VMAs with Robin Thicke changed her forever. “I think the first VMAs, the 2013 ‘twerking Robin Thicke’ VMAs, led me to being the activist I am now, because I realized that if that many people were gonna talk about something I did, or something I do, that I should make it a good thing and should make it something that could change people’s lives rather than be a controversial conversation that does nothing but becoming a fun Halloween costume for people.”

Check out the video above to see more of Miley’s discussion about leaving her Hannah Montana persona behind (and then embracing it again), talking about the highest she’s ever been and trying to make James cry!

